Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 233.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 103,243 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 55,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.84. 1,522,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.