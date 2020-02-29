Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Venus Concept from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.
