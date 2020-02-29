Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,399 Shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 378,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 60.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 275,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 36.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter.

IHIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

