Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $79,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 797,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

