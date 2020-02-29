Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 41,016.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120,999 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FCG traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.61. 1,761,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,188. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

