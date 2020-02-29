Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 2,780,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after buying an additional 507,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 126.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 441,355 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

