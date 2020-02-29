Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

T stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 119,958,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,834,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

