Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,599. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

