Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $586,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,918,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $100.18. 4,705,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $3,298,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,262.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,482 shares of company stock worth $15,228,151. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

