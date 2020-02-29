Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.73. 5,228,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

