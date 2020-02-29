Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $54.16. 18,755,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $62.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

