Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,105,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,315,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

