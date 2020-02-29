Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,034. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

