Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $545,000 Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

DIS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,387,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,573. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

