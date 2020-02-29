Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after buying an additional 2,955,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after buying an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,843,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Cfra lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

COG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 17,766,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,468. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.