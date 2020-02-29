Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,528,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,685. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

