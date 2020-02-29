Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 974,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,469,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,724. The stock has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

