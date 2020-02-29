Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. 19,870,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $424,181.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,410 shares of company stock worth $9,287,388. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

