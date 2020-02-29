Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 904,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,474,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,245,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

