Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE TSN traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $67.83. 4,471,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,049. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

