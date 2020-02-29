Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 565 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 364,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in PPL by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,510 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 678,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,354,000 after acquiring an additional 73,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $30.01. 21,364,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

