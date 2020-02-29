Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ORCL traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,182,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

