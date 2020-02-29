Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,313,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

