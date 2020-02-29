Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $56,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,890. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $277.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Veru from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

