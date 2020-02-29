Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 30th total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $127,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $593,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 88,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,895. The company has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.