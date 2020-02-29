Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 452,401 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in LYFT by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 53,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,222 shares of company stock worth $1,607,061 over the last quarter.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LYFT from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.12. 9,313,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,445,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 279.94% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

