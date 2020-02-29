Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 50,886,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,856,185. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

