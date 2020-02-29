Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. 18,449,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

