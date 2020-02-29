Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 320,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,844,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

