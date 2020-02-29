Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,695,087 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

