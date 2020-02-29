VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 665,300 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 609,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VVUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 272,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,599. VIVUS has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VIVUS at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit