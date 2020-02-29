VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Short Interest Update

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 665,300 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 609,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VVUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 272,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,599. VIVUS has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VIVUS at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

