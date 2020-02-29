Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,670,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $71.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

