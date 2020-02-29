Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) updated its Q earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period. Washington Prime Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.99-1.07 EPS.

WPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE WPG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 16,275,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,325. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $466.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

