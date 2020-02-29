Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,595.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,628 ($21.42).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Weir Group stock traded down GBX 59.50 ($0.78) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,305.50 ($17.17). 2,343,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,391.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 30.45 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Weir Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

