Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 30th total of 12,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,163,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,410. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Wendys has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

