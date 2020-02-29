Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 30th total of 10,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $286,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

