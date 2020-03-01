2,878 Shares in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $667.59. 424,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,001. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $450.41 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $676.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

