ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 9.3%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.74, 2,262,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,417,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,000 shares of company stock worth $15,482,986. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 749,288 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,845,000 after purchasing an additional 690,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 970,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after purchasing an additional 611,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

