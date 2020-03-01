Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Up 8.3%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44, 1,750,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,829,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
ACOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.
The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
