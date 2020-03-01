Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Up 8.3%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44, 1,750,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,829,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

