Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 7.20%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Acushnet updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 625,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,493. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

