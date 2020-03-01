Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.19, 4,822,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,096,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $310.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

In other Amyris news, Director L John Doerr bought 10,505,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,380.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

