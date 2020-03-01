Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,282,000 after purchasing an additional 164,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,702,000 after purchasing an additional 111,409 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock traded down $6.30 on Friday, reaching $120.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,152. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

