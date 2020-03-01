Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.36.

Shares of SJM traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.99. 1,571,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,830. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J M Smucker by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in J M Smucker by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

