Barrington Research Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

SRI stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 689,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,009. The firm has a market cap of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

