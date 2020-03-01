BTIG Research Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $37.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.95.

SQ stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,345,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. Square has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

