Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys A$11,781.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$11,781.00 ($8,355.32).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,690.00 ($15,382.98).

On Wednesday, February 19th, Karl Siegling bought 8,536 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,214.21 ($4,407.24).

On Monday, February 17th, Karl Siegling bought 8,211 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$5,977.61 ($4,239.44).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Karl Siegling purchased 10,300 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$7,591.10 ($5,383.76).

On Friday, February 14th, Karl Siegling purchased 7,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,709.60 ($4,049.36).

On Friday, February 7th, Karl Siegling purchased 10,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,400.00 ($5,248.23).

On Monday, February 10th, Karl Siegling purchased 4,400 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,256.00 ($2,309.22).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 7,200 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$5,832.00 ($4,136.17).

On Monday, February 3rd, Karl Siegling acquired 10,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$7,450.00 ($5,283.69).

On Thursday, January 30th, Karl Siegling acquired 6,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$4,560.00 ($3,234.04).

Shares of CDM opened at A$0.63 ($0.44) on Friday. Cadence Capital Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of A$1.05 ($0.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $197.31 million and a P/E ratio of 56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.76.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.64%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

