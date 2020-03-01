Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,130 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,350. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

