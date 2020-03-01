CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Buys $19,873.72 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Patricia B. Prichep purchased 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $19,873.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.97 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $408,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.