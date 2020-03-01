CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Buys $19,873.72 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Patricia B. Prichep purchased 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $19,873.72.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.97 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $17.80.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
