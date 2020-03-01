Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading Up 5.7%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 215,402,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 76,084,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

The company has a market cap of $508.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,968.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 327,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,845,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,466,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 106,050 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,164,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 550,277 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

