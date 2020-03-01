Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

NYSE:CWEN remained flat at $$21.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,552,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,018. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.